Overcast 77°

SHARE

SEE Anything? Tahoe Rolls In Multi-suv Crash In Franklin Lakes

Three SUVs were involved in a crash that rolled one of them in Franklin Lakes.

Three SUVs were involved in the crash -- including a Chevy Tahoe that overturned -- at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Franklin Lake Road in Franklin Lakes.
Three SUVs were involved in the crash -- including a Chevy Tahoe that overturned -- at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Franklin Lake Road in Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

An occupant of the overturned Chevy Tahoe was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for evaluation following the noontime crash Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Franklin Lake Road.

The driver of a Mercedes GLS complained of pain but refused medical attention at the scene, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle involved, a Toyota Highlander, he said.

J&M Towing sent three rigs to remove the vehicles.

ANYONE who might have witnessed or has video of the crash is asked to contact the Franklin Lakes Police Department: (201) 891-3131.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE