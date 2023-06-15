SEE Anything? Tahoe Rolls In Multi-suv Crash In Franklin Lakes

An occupant of the overturned Chevy Tahoe was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for evaluation following the noontime crash Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Franklin Lake Road.

The driver of a Mercedes GLS complained of pain but refused medical attention at the scene, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle involved, a Toyota Highlander, he said.

J&M Towing sent three rigs to remove the vehicles.

ANYONE who might have witnessed or has video of the crash is asked to contact the Franklin Lakes Police Department: (201) 891-3131.

