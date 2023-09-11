Thunderstorm in Vicinity 83°

SEE Anything? Salon At Edgewater Mall Burglarized In Broad Daylight

A barbershop in a collection of beauty salons on the Hudson River was burglarized over the weekend, police confirmed.

Clad in a boonie hat, dark clothing, a mask and a backpack -- and carrying a shopping bag -- the burglar forced open the front door of the shop at the Phenix Salon Suites at the Edgewater Commons off River Road around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
Jerry DeMarco
A burglar clad in a boonie hat, dark clothing, a mask and a backpack -- and carrying a shopping bag -- forced open the front door of the rented shop in the Phenix Salon Suites at the Edgewater Commons off River Road around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Edgewater Police Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

Losses include a basketball jersey and two pair of sneakers, the lieutenant said.

ANYONE who might have seen or noticed something suspicious or can otherwise help identify the burglar is asked to call Edgewater PD detectives: (201) 943-2200.

