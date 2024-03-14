SEE Anything? Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Dumont

CPR was being conducted on the 44-year-old victim after she was struck at Washington and West Madison avenues at 5:19 p.m. March 14, witnesses said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where responders said she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was initially described only as a red pickup truck.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives are investigating the crash with Dumont police.

He withheld the victim's name and any further information.

West Madison Avenue remained closed from Washington to Park avenues as detectives conducted interviews and sought area surveillance and security video.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Dumont police: (201) 387-5000.

