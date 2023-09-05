SEE Anything? Overnight Smash 'N Grab Burglary Trio Flees Glen Rock Deli Near Fair Lawn Border

A 4:12 a.m. alarm brought officers to the Glen Rock Food Center on Maple Avenue near the Fair Lawn border on Saturday, Sept. 2, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

They found no one inside and began investigating, the chief said Tuesday.

The three burglars had fled just minutes earlier in what was believed to be an older-model Hyundai Santa Fe that was last seen headed over the Maple Avenue bridge into Paterson, Ackermann said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Detectives, meanwhile, are continuing to review area surveillance footage, the chief said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or can help investigators identify those involved is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

