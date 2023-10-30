SEE Anything? Meadowlands Jewel Expo Attendee Robbed At Knifepoint

At least four robbers converged on the victim as he loaded his vehicle outside the Renaissance Meadowlands Hotel just off Routes 3 and 17 in Rutherford around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, authorities said.

They fled in a Dodge minivan with what was considered a significant but not yet specified amount of jewelry.

The victim, who's from out of state, wasn't injured, responders said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or the robbers is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tips line: (201) 226-5532.

