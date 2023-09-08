SEE Anything? Hit-Run Driver Seriously Injures Teens Riding Motorized Scooter On NJ Turnpike

Authorities turned to the public for help identifying the hit-and-run vehicle.

The 16-year-old scooter driver from Jersey City had an 18-year-old girl from Union City as his passenger when they were struck in the northbound lanes in Ridgefield Park shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The fleeing vehicle might have been a white Ford transit van, the sergeant said.

Dealing with the teen driver will be another matter at some point. Motorized scooters are prohibited on the New Jersey Turnpike. State law prohibits the operation of the scooters on public roads, sidewalks, or public lands.

Meanwhile, Marchan asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash -- or the events prior to or after it -- call (732) 441-4500 x. 1430.

That's the New Jersey State Police Criminal Investigation Office at the Troop D Newark station.

Anonymous tips are welcome, Marchan said.

