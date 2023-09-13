SEE Anything? Hit-Run Driver Critically Injures Pedestrian, 75, Near Route 46 Walmart

Patrol officers rushed to a 4:46 a.m. Sept. 13 call and found the victim from South Brunswick in the street on Industrial Avenue between Teterboro Airport, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"He was conscious and said he didn't what had happened before waking up on the side of the road," the lieutenant said.

The victim, who was struck by a southbound vehicle, sustained serious lower extremity injuries and was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, Napolitano said.

Detectives began gathering surveillance videos from area traffic light cameras, as well as from the airport and the cluster of businesses in Teterboro Landing.

Given the nature of the crash and the severity of injuries, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit responded to assist.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the driver or vehicle is urged to contact Moonachie police at (201) 641-9100. All calls will be kept confidential.

