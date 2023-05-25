SEE ANYTHING? Driver Flees After Hitting Bicyclist At Busy Englewood Intersection

The bicyclist escaped serious injury in the collision on Knickerbocker Road at West Palisade Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Englewood Police Chief Thomas Greeley said.

He'd begun crossing Knickerbocker Road when the impatient driver of a two-door white Audi coupe swerved into the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle at a stop sign and make a left onto West Palisade Avenue, the chief said.

The rear of the vehicle struck the bicyclist, knocking him down, Greeley said.

"Words were exchanged, and the driver fled eastbound toward the [World War Memorial] Monument," he said.

The bicyclist refused medical attention for a wrist and leg injury at the scene, Greeley said.

Members of the Englewood Police Traffic Bureau were looking for witnesses or home surveillance video that could help identify the Hispanic driver of the Audi, which the chief said may have some damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has home video that captured images of the crash or the vehicle is asked to call city police at (201) 568-2700.

