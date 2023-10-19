SEE Anything? Business Owner Reports Armed Robbery Attempt Outside His River Edge Home

He'd just parked his car and was walking to his front door, the Howland Avenue resident told the responding officers, when the stranger cut across his lawn, pointed a weapon and mumbled something shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

"He only saw the barrel," Police Chief Michael Walker said, "but from the description it sounds like a revolver."

The resident told police he ducked behind a parked car and began screaming. That scared off the bandit, who he said fled in an SUV.

Detectives working the case have been checking area security cameras, the chief said. Paramus police stopped a vehicle, he said, but it was too early to say whether there was a connection.

ANYONE who might have seen something Wednesday night in the area of Howland and Forest avenues, near Walden Pond -- or has home security video that might be helpful -- is asked to contact River Edge police: (201) 262-1233.

