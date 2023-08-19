Sedan Slams Into Route 46 Gas Pump, Bursts Into Flames

The 32-year-old driver from Englewood lost control of the two-door Infiniti, which crashed at the QuickCheck on the westbound highway -- near the entrances to Route 80 and the New Jersey Turnpike -- at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Ridgefield Fire Chief David Brierty said.

The attendant shut down the pump and called 911, the chief said.

Ridgefield firefighters quickly doused the flames.

The driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with relatively minor injuries, Brierty said. The vehicle was totaled.

The QuickChek, which only just opened in May, sustained structural damage that had to be inspected.

Brierty praised the work of all involved.

"Our firefighters responded quickly and did an excellent job on a fire that could've been much worse,” he said.

The chief was also very pleased with the quick reaction of the station staff in "securing the gas and getting everyone out of harm’s way.”

