Security Guard Charged In Deadly Assault At Elizabeth Lounge: Prosecutor

In July 2023, Elizabeth police found Jose Lopez suffering from a head injury at the El Monsignor Lounge, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Lopez was taken to a rehabilitation facility where he died in March, authorities said.

Regis Pelegrino Motas was identified as Lopez's assailant, and had been working as a security guard at the lounge at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Motas was charged with aggravated manslaughter, authorities said. He is being held at the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.