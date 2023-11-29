A Few Clouds 34°

Security At Westmount Country Club Nabs Juvenile Worker With Loaded Gun

A 17-year-old employee at the Westmount Country Club got caught bringing a loaded gun to work, authorities said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / WPPD
Security at the banquet hall off Rifle Camp Road seized the boy, the handgun and a magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets, Woodland Park Police Capt. Michael Brady said.

They turned all over to responding officers, he said.

Woodland Park police signed a delinquency complaint charging the teen with weapons-related offenses, the captain said.

They then sent him to the Essex Juvenile Detention Center in Newark pending a closed-door hearing, because of his age, in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

