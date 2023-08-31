Secret Door Leads To Basketball Court At $15.9M North Jersey Palace (Photos)

Living in luxury in North Jersey doesn't come cheap. A house filled with splendor, grandeur and an arcade is for sale in Alpine at 887 Closter Dock Road from Coldwell Banker.

The property combines European architecture and modern sensibility according to the listing.

The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom home features a "dramatic" foyer, a chef's kitchen, a dining room, a handcrafted bar and an indoor basketball court with three separate baskets, according to the listing.

How do you get to the basketball court? Through a secret door, of course. Athletes can also play on the tennis court or in a fitness center.

The house also features two outdoor terraces, a swimming pool, an arcade room, a library and a custom theatre, according to the listing. The garage also lives up to the hype, accommodating more than a dozen vehicles, according to the listing.

The home was originally listed in Dec. 2020 for $21.5 million before being discounted to $16.5 before it was removed. It was relisted in Oct. 2022 for $18.9 million before being listed at its current price in Jan. 2023. The property taxes cost around $150,000.

To view the listing, click here.

