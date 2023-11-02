Fair 52°

Second Victim, 18, In Passaic Weekend Shooting Dies, Killer Still At Large

Another grieving family in Passaic is making funeral arrangements, this time for a teenager who became the second fatality from a weekend shooting in the city. Meanwhile, the killer remained at large.

<p>Kyle Schneider died from wounds he suffered in a shooting that killed fellow Passaic resident Edgar Guillen, 25, on Harrison Street around the corner from Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Oct. 28.</p>

Kyle Schneider, 18, of Passaic was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said on Thursday.

Schneider was wounded in a shooting that killed 25-year-old fellow Passaic resident Edgar Guillen on Harrison Street around the corner from Holy Trinity Catholic Church shortly before 3:30 a.m. Oct. 28.

Valdes and Guzman also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, whether any descriptions had been given nor what may have led to the shooting.

