Seal Bitten By Shark Rescued In NJ Beach Town: Officials

When Marine Mammal Stranding Center, based in Brigantine, arrived on the scene, they said they found the yearling suffering from a large laceration on his left hip and wounds on his abdomen and around his tail.

The seal was transported to the center for medical treatment and staff administered fluids and flushed out his wounds, MMSC said. He is currently on oral and topical medications to prevent infection and is resting in intensive care, MMSC said.

