Sea Isle City Man Charged In Assault On Fox29 Anchor Bob Kelly: Reports

Patrick Iannone was released on a summons that calls it an attempt "to cause significant bodily injury.".

CrossingBroad.com and the Sea Isle News reported on the assault charge, citing a news release on Thursday, Aug. 3, along with court documents. Sea Isle City police did not return a call for more details.

Court records obtained by Daily Voice show that Iannone was charged with aggravated assault/attempt to cause significant bodily injury in connection with an incident in Sea Isle City on Sunday, July 30.

Kelly, an Emmy Award-winning traffic anchor, was emceeing an event at Oar House Pub when he was punched by Iannone, who had tried pouring beer on his shoulder and head as part of a TikTok challenge last weekend, the Philadelphia Inquirer said at the time.

Kelly likened the incident to the one involving Bergen County entertainer Cardi B, who was splashed by a concertgoer's drink the day before while on stage in Las Vegas.

Kelly, a Philadelphia native, said on air Tuesday, Aug. 1 that the "frightening disturbing event" remains under investigation.

“I’m just going to leave it at that. But I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it,” he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.