Sea Isle City Man Charged In Assault On Fox29 Anchor Bob Kelly: Reports

A 21-year-old Sea Isle City man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with punching Fox29's Bob Kelly in the eye on Sunday, July 30, according to court records and various news reports.

Photo Credit: bobkellyfox29 Instagram
Patrick Iannone was released on a summons that calls it an attempt "to cause significant bodily injury.". 

CrossingBroad.com and the Sea Isle News reported on the assault charge, citing a news release on Thursday, Aug. 3, along with court documents. Sea Isle City police did not return a call for more details.

Court records obtained by Daily Voice show that Iannone was charged with aggravated assault/attempt to cause significant bodily injury in connection with an incident in Sea Isle City on Sunday, July 30.

Kelly, an Emmy Award-winning traffic anchor, was emceeing an event at Oar House Pub when he was punched by Iannone, who had tried pouring beer on his shoulder and head as part of a TikTok challenge last weekend, the Philadelphia Inquirer said at the time.

Kelly likened the incident to the one involving Bergen County entertainer Cardi B, who was splashed by a concertgoer's drink the day before while on stage in Las Vegas.

Kelly, a Philadelphia native, said on air Tuesday, Aug. 1 that the "frightening disturbing event" remains under investigation.

“I’m just going to leave it at that. But I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it,” he added.

