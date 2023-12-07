Screaming Winds, Pouring Rain Could Trigger Outages In Powerful Weekend Storm (Timing)

A weekend warmup will culminate in "screaming" winds and heavy rain along the East Coast come Sunday evening, Dec. 10, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, Dec. 8 will be sunny with a high around 50, and a low of 32. Saturday, Dec. 9 with be even warmer: 55 with patchy fog in the morning, then partly sunny.

Temps will reach a high of 65 on Sunday, with rain expected to begin in the late afternoon.

"Winds will be screaming a couple thousand feet up from the ground on Sunday and Sunday night along the Atlantic coast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

Gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph along the Interstate 95 corridor, which at this strength could damage trees, trigger power outages, and cause property damage, AccuWeather said.

Localized flooding along south-facing exposed beach communities and inland bays are also possible, the outlet said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.