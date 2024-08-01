Screaming NJ Man Who Asked Flight Attendant For Sex Indicted For Unruly Flight Behavior: Feds

Eric Nicholas Gapco, of Delanco, a passenger onboard American Airlines flight #2101, assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew members on July 18, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The flight originated in Seattle en route to Dallas but was diverted to Salt Lake City where law enforcement arrested him.

According to court documents, Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers and locked himself in the bathroom, among the other offenses.

Gapco was restrained by flight crew members and other passengers with flexible restraints to his feet and hands during the flight.

Gapco is charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft.

He was due in court on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Salt Lake City.

