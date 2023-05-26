Scooter-Riding Youngster Struck By Landscaping Truck In Bergen: Police

The crash occurred at the corner of Prescott Street and Hardenburgh Avenue around 9 a.m. May 26.

A medical chopper was summoned at first, but that was canceled and an ambulance took the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police Chief Anthony Dimitriadis said the minor was in serious but stable condition. His department's Traffic Unit was investigating, he said.

The chief corrected a mistaken report that was being shared of the youngster being thrown 20 feet. That didn't happen, he said.

