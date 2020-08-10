Website Lists Every NJ School That Reported Positive COVID-19 Case

A website where teachers across the U.S. can report a confirmed COVID-19 case in their school shows dozens in New Jersey.

The website was launched by the National Education Association, specifically a Kansas high school teachers, and serves as a hub for educators to report virus cases and health concerns.

All submissions are reviewed by NEA staff and verified by checking school websites, press releases, media reports and other public sources.

The cases listed are by no means a "comprehensive accounting of all cases at schools and campuses," the website says. Each case is dated and is accompanied by a link to the verification.

Here's a list of all of the cases reported in New Jersey, according to the NEA website:

ATLANTIC COUNTY:

Atlantic City High School: Staff member tests positive Sept. 29

Buena Regional Schools: High school student tests positive Sept. 29, staff member at Collings Lakes Elementary School Sept. 30.

Pennsylvania Avenue School: Staff member tests positive Sept. 29.

Pleasantville: Student athlete tests positive Aug. 19.

St. Augustine's Prep, Buena Vista: Two cases reported Sept. 27.

BERGEN COUNTY:

Demarest Schools: Three positive cases in the district, with three schools remote Oct. 3.

Dumont: Honiss Elementary Schools reports teacher tested positive and had close contact with staff Sept. 20.

Lodi: Teachers in two schools test positive Sept. 15.

Mahwah: A case in three different schools reported Sept. 25.

Ramsey High School: Exposures among football players reported in July.

Woodcliff Lake: Middle school closed after teacher tests positive mid-September.

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Burlington County Institute of Technology: Student tests positive Sept. 16.

Lenape Regional Schools: Cherokee School reports three positive cases as of Sept. 22.

CAMDEN COUNTY:

Voorhees Schools: Two cases reported Sept. 22.

CAPE MAY COUNTY:

Dennis Township Schools: Two staff members tested positive before returning to school, according to letter Sept. 8.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Millville Child Family Center: Preschool workers test positive early August.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY:

Clearview Regional High School: Three positive cases Aug. 20.

East Greenwich: Samuel Mickle School reports case on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Unclear if same case.

Kingsway Regional Schools: Outbreak reported Aug. 22.

Wash. Twps Schools: Hurfville Elementary School staffers (Sewell) test positive Sept. 14.

HUNTERDON COUNTY:

Flemington-Rariton Regional Schools: Staff member tests positive Sept. 11.

Holland Township Schools: One case reported in the elementary school Sept. 16.

Hunterdon Central Regional High School: Case reported on Sept. 11 and. another Sept. 28

MERCER COUNTY:

Hopewell Valley Regional Schools: Positive case reported Sept. 16 in the high school, one in Toll Gate Grammer on Sept. 28, and another Sept. 30 in an elementary school.

Princeton Public Schools: Staff members and construction workers test positive early September and early October.

Stuart Country Day, Princeton: One student tests positive Oct. 3.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

East Brunswick Schools: Ten teachers and 27 students after contact with three people Sept. 23.

Metuchen High School: Football program shut down out of abundance of caution.

Middlesex County Vocational: Freshman tests positive Sept. 10.

South Brunswick Schools: Ten student athletes reported not feeling well in early August.

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional: Community Middle School goes all remote mid-September.

MONMOUTH COUNTY:

Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft: Three students test positive as of Sept. 29.

Holmdel High School: Field hockey player exposed, basketball player tests positive on July 24 and 26.

Little Silver Schools: Markham Place School student tests positive Sept. 9.

Matwan-Aberdeen Regional High School: Entire football team under quarantine due to case Sept. 29.

Middletown Township Schools: Cases reported in several schools between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6.

Red Bank: Student tests positive Sept. 29.

Upper Freehold Schools: Three cases reported in two days, primary school closed until Oct. 13

MORRIS COUNTY:

Chatham High School: At least 12 students test positive after Labor Day party.

Denville Schools: Valleyview Middle School reports one case Sept. 27.

East Hanover Public Schools: Closed for cleaning after student tests positive Sept. 15.

Hanover: Mountain Road School reports case Sept. 14, schools closed for two weeks

Morris Schools: Hillcrest School reports one case Sept. 14

Morristown High School: All remote Sept. 29 after person affiliated with school tests positive. That person reportedly had 37 close contacts all under quarantine for two weeks. Two more people tested positive, bringing total to three cases. School plans to reopen Oct. 8.

Mount Olive Schools: Mountain View Elementary School reports case Sept. 28.

Randolph High School: One case reported among staff Sept. 18.

Roxbury: Three cases reported at two elementary schools, students not in danger mid-September.

Wash. Twp: Case reported at Long Valley Middle School mid-September.

OCEAN COUNTY:

Barnegat High School: Individual tests positive, officials notified Sept. 23

Barnegat's Russel O. Brackman Middle School: Cases reported Sept. 27 and Oct. 5.

Jackson: Case reported Sept. 14 at Jackson Liberty HS. Three more cases reported Sept. 25 at Jackson Liberty HS, Howard C. Johnson Elementary and Elms Elementary.

Lakewood Schools: At least two staff members exposed Sept. 18. Outbreak reported among nearly a dozens staff and students Sept. 30.

Southern Regional High School, Stafford: One positive student case with four close contacts reported Sept. 19.

Stafford: Individual associated with the extended learning program at Ronald L. Meinders tests positive Sept. 25.

Ocean Township High School: Three linked cases reported Sept. 29.

PASSAIC COUNTY:

Passaic County Tech, Wayne: Staff member tests positive Sept. 30.

Pompton Lakes High School: Four cases reported Sept. 18.

Wayne Public Schools: Five cases reported in elementary schools Oct. 5.

SALEM COUNTY:

Penns Grove High School, Carney's Point: Student tests positive reportedly after attending a party Aug. 27.

Woodstown High School: Two athletes test positive Aug. 23.

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Hillsborough Schools: Several possible cases reported Sept. 22, some athletic programs cancelled.

SUSSEX COUNTY:

Frankford Township School: Student tests positive Sept. 12.

High Point Regional Schools: Case reported Sept. 23 and likely another Sept. 24.

Newton's Kittatinny Regional High School: Student tests positive Sept. 22.

Newton High School: Football player tests positive Sept. 28.

Pope John's, Sparta: At least one student tests positive Sept. 26.

Sparta High School: Several athletes report positive cases late September.

Vernon Schools: Linked cases reported Sept. 22 in two schools.

UNION COUNTY:

Berkeley Heights: Ridge High School student has lab confirmed case as of Aug. 19. Another cases was reported in the district Oct. 4. That individual was last in school Sept. 25.

Cranford High School: Student tests positive Sept. 23, school closed for two days.

Elizabeth Public Schools: Teachers working from home after staffers in three different schools tested positive on Sept. 18. Schools listed are Thomas A. Edison Career and Tech, School No. 5 and School No. 28.

Kenilworth: David Brearly Middle/High School student tests positive Sept. 29.

New Providence: Two cases among students reported Aug. 15

Summit: Middle school student tests positive Sept. 10.

Westfield: Six high school students test positive Sept. 16; staff members test positive in elementary schools Oct. 6.

WARREN COUNTY:

Belvidere Schools: Entire district goes remote Sept. 29 due to positive case.

Hackettstown High School: Student tests positive Sept. 3

