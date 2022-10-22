Watch For NJ History Teacher As Ballgirl During Phillies NLCS Game Tonight

Game? What game? We're looking for Kelly Fleck.

That's the 23-year-old New Jersey teacher who has been moonlighting as a Phillies' Ballgirl.

The Robbinsville High School AP history teacher will be on the field for the entire game Saturday, Oct. 22, where she will have a front-row seat to watch the Phightin' Phils that even the Philly Phanatic would be jealous of as the team heads to Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

If they're able to de-throne the Padres, the Phillies will make their first Wold Series appearance since 2009 and will have a shot to win their first championship since their magical 2008 season.

The former Lacey Township High School softball shortstop will be in left field for the entirety of Saturday night’s game, shagging foul balls and throwing them into the stands.

And since the team has a two-season limit on Ballgirls, this time on the field could be her last. That is, unless the Phillies make it to the World Series.

Fleck, of Ocean Gate, followed in her two older sisters' footsteps and started as a Phillies Ballgirl last season. She submitted a video application that showcased both her personality and her softball skills, competing against nearly 100 other candidates.

There are 19 Phillies Ballgirls, all of whom are eager to rotate onto the field during a big weekend of playoff baseball in Philly.

During the season, in which the Phillies played 81 home games and then defeated the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card playoffs, Fleck would take the 80-minute drive from her home in Ocean Gate to serve as a Ballgirl for the Philly fans.

“Over the past two seasons, I’ve made some good plays out there,” Fleck said. “Usually, I let the foul ball hit the wall first because, as you can imagine, the players hit the ball really hard. It can get a little scary out there. I once got a bruise.”

And if the Phillies win the World Series? Fleck is hoping for a spot in the parade, and possibly some bling: "Maybe we will even get a ring."

Philadelphia has been the spot to be for sports so far this season, with the Phillies making the team's first playoff appearance since they lost the 2011 NLCS, the Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team through six weeks, the Flyers are in contention in the NHL, and the 76ers are a popular early season pick to win their first NBA Championship since 1983 behind Joel Embiid, James Harden and a supporting cast.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of Fleck during Game 4 of the NLCS can tune into FOX at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 22.

