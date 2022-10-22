Watch For NJ History Teacher As Ballgirl During Phillies NLCS Game This Weekend

Game? What game? We're looking for Kelly Fleck.

That's the 23-year-old New Jersey teacher who has been moonlighting as a Phillies' Ballgirl.

The Robbinsville High School AP history teacher will be on the field for the entire game Saturday, Oct. 22, where she will have a front-row seat to watch the Phightin' Phils that even the Philly Phanatic would be jealous of as the team heads to Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

If they're able to de-throne the Padres, the Phillies will make their first Wold Series appearance since 2009 and will have a shot to win their first championship since their magical 2008 season.

Wearing the same glove she did playing shortstop for Lacey Township High School's softball team, Fleck will be in left field for the entirety of Saturday night’s game, shagging foul balls and throwing them into the stands, NJ Advance Media reports.

And since the team has a two-season limit on Ballgirls, this time on the field could be her last. That is, unless the Phillies make it to the World Series.

Fleck, of Ocean Gate, followed in her two older sisters' footsteps and started as a Phillies Ballgirl last season, according to multiple news outlets. She submitted a video application that showcased both her personality and her softball skills, the team's website says.

Once she got the gig, Fleck made the 80-minute drive to Citizens Bank Park for games in the regular seasons.

And if the Phillies win the World Series? Fleck is hoping for a spot in the parade, and possibly some bling: "Maybe we will even get a ring," MidJersey News writes.

Philadelphia has been the spot to be for sports so far this season, with the Phillies making the team's first playoff appearance since they lost the 2011 NLCS, the Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team through six weeks, the Flyers are in contention in the NHL, and the 76ers are a popular early season pick to win their first NBA Championship since 1983 behind Joel Embiid, James Harden and a supporting cast.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of Fleck during Game 4 of the NLCS can tune into FOX at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.