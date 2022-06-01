Warren County Schools Locked Down During Search For Man At Large: Police

UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted as the third man was located around 11 a.m., police confirmed.

"We would like to thank all of our partners in law enforcement and at the schools for their cooperation and help in resolving this situation," WTPD said.

Multiple schools in Warren County have been placed under lockdown as authorities search for a man who walked away from a local home.

Three men walked away from a home off of Brass Castle Road in White Township early in the morning on Wednesday, June 1, Washington Township Police confirmed.

While two of the three men have been found, one of them remains at large, police said.

Schools in the area have been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure as the search continues, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

