Warren County Middle School Enters Lockdown As 'Agitated' Student With Weapon Flees Premises

A Warren County middle school was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning after a student was found with a weapon and fled the building, authorities said.

Administrators at the Washington Township Middle School received a report of an agitated and potentially armed student riding the bus around 7:25 a.m., police Chief Thomas Cicerele said in a release alongside Warren Hills Regional School District Superintendent Earl C. Clymer, III.

The school was immediately placed under lockdown after a staff member confronted the student, who then fled the building, authorities said.

Washington Township police responded within minutes and detained the student, who was found about a mile from the building around 7:55 a.m.

“All students are safe, there were no injuries in the building or in the community,” police said.

“There is no threat to the surrounding community and the investigation is ongoing.”

