Wall High School Athletic Director Joins 3 Coaches On Leave Amid Hazing Scandal: Report

Jon Craig
Wall Schools Athletic Director Tom Ridoux
Wall Schools Athletic Director Tom Ridoux Photo Credit: @WallHSAthletics Twitter

A fourth employee at Wall School District has been suspended in the wake of the high school's football team hazing scandal, NJ Advance Media reports.

Athletic Director Tom Ridoux joined the other three coaches on administrative leave Tuesday, said the outlet, which was the first to report the story exclusively. 

It was unclear if Ridoux’s leave is paid or unpaid.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced earlier that day it would be taking the lead on both investigations related to the hazing scandal and alleged sexual assaults among juveniles.

