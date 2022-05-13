Threat Called Into Morris County High School Under Investigation, Police Say

A threat was called into a Morris County high school, according to police who are investigating alongside other local officials.

Montville Township High School received the telephonic threat on Thursday, May 12, the Montville Township Police Department said.

The threat did not appear credible, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation remains active and is being handled by local police, as well as the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details were not immediately released.

