These North Jersey Schools Have Delayed Openings Tuesday

The possibility of more snow threatens a messy commute in North Jersey Tuesday.

Here are the school districts that will have delayed openings.

** Be sure to check your district's delayed opening procedure if you don't see it below **

Bloomfield - 90 min. delay

Bloomingdale - 90 min. delay

Bogota

Butler - 90 min. delay

Calais School, Whippany - 2-hour delay

Cedar Grove - 10 a.m. start

Clifton - 90 min. delay

Denville - 2-hour delay

Dover - delayed opening schedule

Dumont - 10 a.m.

East Hanover - 2-hour delay

Florham Park - 2-hour delay

Franklin Township Public Schools (Somerset) - 2-hour delay

Franklin Township School District (Warren) - 2-hour delay

Fredon - 2-hour delay

Hackensack Public Schools - 10 a.m. start

Haledon - 9:30 a.m.

Hamburg - 10 a.m. start

Harrison - 10 a.m. start

Hardyston Elementary/MS - 2-hour delay

Hasbrouck Heights - 2-hour delay

High Point HS - 90 min. delay

Hopatcong - 90. min delay

Jefferson Township - 2-hour delay

Kinnelon - 2-hour delay

Lakeland Regional - 8:50 a.m. start

Lenape Valley Regional HS - 2-hour delay

Lincoln Park - 2-hour delay

Livingston - 2-hour delay

Madison - 2-hour delay

Montclair - 2-hour delay

Montville - 2-hour delay

Morris Plains - 2-hour delay

Mount Arlington Elementary - 2-hour delay

Netcong Elementary - 9:45 a.m. start

New Milford - 2-hour delay

North Bergen - 10:30 a.m. start

North Caldwell - 2-hour delay

Oakland - delayed opening schedule

Oradell - 10 a.m. start

Passaic Valley Regional - 9:20 a.m.

Pompton Lakes

Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional Schools - delayed opening schedule

Ringwood

Riverdale - 9:30 a.m.

Rockaway Borough School District - 90 min. delay

Rockaway Township - 2-hour delay

Roxbury - 2-hour delay

Saddle River - 2-hour delay

Totowa - 10 a.m. start

Wallington - 10 a.m. start

Watchung Hills Regional - 2-hour delay

Warren Hills Regional - 2-hour delay

Wayne

West Milford - 90-minute delay

Wharton - 10 a.m. start

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.