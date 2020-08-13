These NJ School Districts Plan On All-Remote Starts

Several New Jersey school districts have planned all-remote starts after Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reversed his decision on reopening procedures.

State activists and union leaders have been calling for changes to the school reopening plan starts ever since Murphy's administration announced academic years must begin with classroom instruction in June.

The Elizabeth School District was the first to announce the all-remote start after 375 teachers refused to return over COVID-19 fears.

These districts have since said they also plan on going virtual, if state education officials approve their plans:

Bayonne

East Orange

Jersey City

New Brunswick

Passaic

Plainfield

Willingboro

Schools choosing to reopen with virtual learning must show plans for satisfying the standards and anticipated date to resume in-person instruction, the governor said.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

