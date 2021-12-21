These NJ High Schools Were Ranked Among 100 Best In America

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

Scroll down for the list of 10 NJ schools that made the top 100 in the country.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores but, the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

The best school in the country was Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, Niche says.

The following New Jersey schools were ranked among the top 100 in the US.

The Lawrence School, Lawrencville

The Pingry School, Basking Ridge

Newark Academy, Livingston

Delbarton School, Morristown

High Tech HS, Lincroft

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Dwight Englewood School, Englewood

Peddie School, Hightstown

Kent Place School, Summit

Biotechnology HS, Freehold

Click here for the complete rundown.

