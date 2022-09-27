These Are The Best School Districts In NJ, Website Says

Three New Jersey school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America.

Millburn came in at No. 29, Northern Valley Regional is ranked No. 33 and Princeton came in at No. 43 on Niche.com's latest rankings.

Those three districts topped the list for 2023 Best School Districts in New Jersey, released Tuesday, Sept. 27. Here are the top 20 best districts in the state, according to Niche (scroll for a link to the complete list):

Millburn Pubic Schools

Northern Valley Regional HS District

Princeton Public Schools

West Windsor-Polainsboro Regional Schools

Ridgewood Public Schools

Tenafly Public Schools

Livingston Board of Education School District

Summit Public Schools

Pascack Valley Regional High School

Mountain Lakes School District

Moorestown Township Public Schools

South Brunswick School District

Bernards Township School District

West Essex Regional School District

Haddonfield Public Schools

Holmdel Township School District

Westfield Public School District

New Providence School District

Mahwah Township Public Schools

Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High Schools

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.Click here for more on methodology.

Click here for the complete rankings of New Jersey's top school districts.

