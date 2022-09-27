These Are The Best School Districts In NJ, Website Says

Three New Jersey school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America.
Millburn came in at No. 29, Northern Valley Regional is ranked No. 33 and Princeton came in at No. 43 on Niche.com's latest rankings.
Those three districts topped the list for 2023 Best School Districts in New Jersey, released Tuesday, Sept. 27. Here are the top 20 best districts in the state, according to Niche (scroll for a link to the complete list):
- Millburn Pubic Schools
- Northern Valley Regional HS District
- Princeton Public Schools
- West Windsor-Polainsboro Regional Schools
- Ridgewood Public Schools
- Tenafly Public Schools
- Livingston Board of Education School District
- Summit Public Schools
- Pascack Valley Regional High School
- Mountain Lakes School District
- Moorestown Township Public Schools
- South Brunswick School District
- Bernards Township School District
- West Essex Regional School District
- Haddonfield Public Schools
- Holmdel Township School District
- Westfield Public School District
- New Providence School District
- Mahwah Township Public Schools
- Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High Schools
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.Click here for more on methodology.
Click here for the complete rankings of New Jersey's top school districts.
