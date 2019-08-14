These Are NJ's Top 21 Teachers

The New Jersey Department of Education released its list of top 21 teachers in the state.

One teacher from each county was selected as a finalist for the department's Teacher of the Year award.

The teachers demonstrate "exemplary" educational leadership qualities seen in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

A panel of educators will select the Teacher of the Year in October.

Finalists are:

Atlantic : Leslie Kronemeyer: Mainland Regional High School Spanish teacher

