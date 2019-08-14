These Are NJ's Top 21 Teachers

The New Jersey Department of Education released its list of top 21 teachers in the state.
One teacher from each county was selected as a finalist for the department's Teacher of the Year award.
The teachers demonstrate "exemplary" educational leadership qualities seen in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
A panel of educators will select the Teacher of the Year in October.
Finalists are:
- Atlantic : Leslie Kronemeyer: Mainland Regional High School Spanish teacher
- Bergen : Leah Jerome, Pascack Valley High School social studies teacher
- Burlington : Michelle-Anne Spring, Hawthorne Park Elementary School fourth-grade teacher
- Camden : Kimberly Dickstein, Haddonfield Memorial High School an English teacher
- Cape May: Thomas Belasco, Lower Cape May Regional High School English teacher
- Cumberland : Amanda McCloskey, West Avenue School math teacher
- Essex : Yanelis Cabaleiro-Rempusheski, Belleville School #3 special education teacher
- Gloucester : Brittany Mason, Washington Township High School social studies teacher
- Hudson : Martha Noriette Garcia, Jersey City Academy 1 Middle School visual arts teacher
- Hunterdon : Therese Squicciarini, Flemington-Raritan's J.P. Case Middle School special education teacher
- Mercer : Helen Corveleyn, Hopewell Elementary School STEM teacher
- Middlesex : Jennifer Olawski, Livingston Elementary School health and physical education teacher
- Monmouth : Beth English, Freehold Township High School English teacher
- Morris : Sarah Guza, Lincoln Park Middle School math teacher
- Ocean : Kelly Cerbone, Brick's Lake Riviera Middle School math and science teacher
- Passaic : Patrick Slater, Wayne Valley High School technology teacher
- Salem : Tracy Demarest, Pilesgrove's William Roper School special education teacher
- Somerset : Suzanne Updegrove, Branchburg Central Middle School gifted and talented teacher
- Sussex : Jennifer Caputo, Sparta's Helen Morgan Elementary School fifth grade teacher
- Union : Bryan Lowe, Clark's Valley Road Elementary School fifth grade teacher
- Warren : Debra Koch, Belvidere High School family consumer science teacher
