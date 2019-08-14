Contact Us
These Are NJ's Top 21 Teachers

Cecilia Levine
The New Jersey Department of Education released its list of top 21 teachers in the state.
One teacher from each county was selected as a finalist for the department's Teacher of the Year award.

The teachers demonstrate "exemplary" educational leadership qualities seen in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

A panel of educators will select the Teacher of the Year in October.

Finalists are:

  • Atlantic : Leslie Kronemeyer: Mainland Regional High School Spanish teacher
  • Bergen : Leah Jerome, Pascack Valley High School social studies teacher
  • Burlington : Michelle-Anne Spring, Hawthorne Park Elementary School fourth-grade teacher
  • Camden : Kimberly Dickstein, Haddonfield Memorial High School an English teacher
  • Cape May: Thomas Belasco, Lower Cape May Regional High School English teacher
  • Cumberland : Amanda McCloskey, West Avenue School math teacher
  • Essex : Yanelis Cabaleiro-Rempusheski, Belleville School #3 special education teacher
  • Gloucester : Brittany Mason, Washington Township High School social studies teacher
  • Hudson : Martha Noriette Garcia, Jersey City Academy 1 Middle School visual arts teacher
  • Hunterdon : Therese Squicciarini, Flemington-Raritan's J.P. Case Middle School special education teacher
  • Mercer : Helen Corveleyn, Hopewell Elementary School STEM teacher
  • Middlesex : Jennifer Olawski, Livingston Elementary School health and physical education teacher
  • Monmouth : Beth English, Freehold Township High School English teacher
  • Morris : Sarah Guza, Lincoln Park Middle School math teacher
  • Ocean : Kelly Cerbone, Brick's Lake Riviera Middle School math and science teacher
  • Passaic : Patrick Slater, Wayne Valley High School technology teacher
  • Salem : Tracy Demarest, Pilesgrove's William Roper School special education teacher
  • Somerset : Suzanne Updegrove, Branchburg Central Middle School gifted and talented teacher
  • Sussex : Jennifer Caputo, Sparta's Helen Morgan Elementary School fifth grade teacher
  • Union : Bryan Lowe, Clark's Valley Road Elementary School fifth grade teacher
  • Warren : Debra Koch, Belvidere High School family consumer science teacher

