'The Lumineers' Film Latest Music Video At Ramsey High School -- Their Alma Mater

"The Lumineers" took a quick trip back to Bergen County for the filming of their latest music video, A.M. Radio, as originally reported by NorthJersey.com.

Lead singer Wesley Schultz and band member Jeremiah Fraites graduated from Ramsey High School in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

A ballerina twirling on the auditorium stage, the football team running laps around the field and students chatting in the library are just some of the scenes shot inside of the bandmate's alma mater.

After filming, the band performed in the Ramsey High School gymnasium. They called the experience "surreal."

The video was released on Nov. 30 and is part of the band's new album "Brightside," out Jan. 14.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.