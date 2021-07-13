Teen NJ Tutor Helps Students Around The World Ace SATs With Viral TikTok Videos

Leon Wang admits learning has always come easily to him. But the rising Montclair High School senior says he's long watched his peers struggle.

That's why he began helping them on the side as early as elementary school. He's been doing it ever since.

When the pandemic hit, and everyone turned to TikTok for entertainment, Wang knew he could use the video-sharing app to reach a whole new audience.

As of July 13, Wang had 160.9K followers on TikTok -- where he's widely known as "Leon the Tutor."

His page is brimming with videos on must-know formulas for taking the SAT/ACTs, filling out college applications and math tips -- each one having been viewed between 4,000 and 400,000 times each.

"TikTok puts a trendy spin on learning that hasn’t been done before," Wang told Daily Voice. "It makes learning more interesting to students."

And relatable.

All of Wang's videos are digestible, and set to music of trending audio clips.

His videos are broken down into a few different categories: How to approach the SAT test, the content/topics of the test and how to practice for it (including which resources to use).

He's also got some comedy in there, for good measure.

Wang's most popular videos are the ones where he does specific problems, like this one, where Wang walks through an SAT trigonometry question. That one had 57.3K views.

The videos that Wang posts the night before SAT tests seem to garner the most views. The one he posted on May 7 highlighting must-known SAT math formulas was viewed 304K times.

The same thing happened in March and April. Wang says he will often save content so he can post it the week before the SAT test.

"I think that's because people are cramming," he said. "And I take advantage of that with my content."

But Wang isn't in the game for the fame or the fortune.

"I’ve always had a passion for helping people, and since learning came easily to me, tutoring was one of the ways I could find myself giving to others," he said. "It just came to me when I was really young and stuck with me since then."

Seeing his videos go viral on TikTok is fun, Wang said, but it's not the most fulfilling part.

"It's the 'thank yous' from people saying how big of an impact I've had," Wang told Daily Voice.

"One guy said I helped him get his SAT score from 1300 to 1570. And all of comments from people saying I helped them get an A. It's just really gratifying."

Wang offers tutoring sessions to anyone in need. He charges $45 an hour for SAT/ACT, $35 an hour for high school subjects, and $30 an hour for middle school subjects and below.

He will help anyone in the world over Zoom, and has helped had clients in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Cape Verde.

Wang says he is happy to adjust his rates for those who can't afford his sessions.

"I don’t mind adjusting my rates since making money off students isn’t my goal," he said. "To me, it’s about how many people I can help and how many people I can have a real impact on."

Email Leon Wang at leontutoringservice@gmail.com to book your session.

