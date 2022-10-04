Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Schools

Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said.

The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark and subsequently pronounced dead.

The incident was being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.