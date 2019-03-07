Contact Us
Teacher's Anti-Trump T-Shirt Causes Controversy In Roxbury

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Roxbury High School
Roxbury High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Roxbury mom took to social media after she discovered an anti-Trump T-shirt on display in a public high school history classroom, saying the teacher is pushing political views on students.

A student sent a photo of the shirt -- which has a photo of President Trump with the words "NOPE" and "Vive la résistance" -- and sent it to local resident Laurel Whitney, the Daily Record reports.

Schools Superintendent Loretta Radulic told New Jersey 101.5 that the incident was a "personnel matter and therefore, cannot be discussed. All I can say is it was handled appropriately."

The photo was taken on Feb. 13 and the shirt was removed on March 4, New Jersey 101.5 reports .

Whitney says the same teacher forced her son, who is Jewish and graduated Roxbury High School in 2016, to redo a current events project on Israel with Al Jazeera as a primary source, the news outlet said.

