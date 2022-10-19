Sussex County HS Teacher Took Hundreds Of ‘Upskirt’ Photos, Videos Of Students, Prosecutor Says

A Sussex County high school teacher was arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of child of sexual abuse material after he was found with hundreds of photos and videos upskirting students, authorities announced.

Michael F. Wagner, 39, of Hopatcong, was charged with second-degree child endangerment, possession of child sexual abuse material, and invasion of privacy, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a joint release.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when a teacher at Pope John High School in Sparta overheard several eighth-grade students talking about Wagner, their teacher, who was allegedly recording them during class.

Sparta Police arrived at the school to investigate and found hundreds of photos and videos that Wagner had taken of students while positioning the camera at an angle to record underneath their clothing, authorities said.

A search of his personal electronic devices allegedly found less than 1,000 items showing the sexual exploitation or abuse of children.

Wagner was arrested on Monday, Oct. 17 and held pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Hassloch of the Sparta Police Department at 973-726-4067 or the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-383-1570.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.