SUP'T: Morris County HS Speaker Told Students Hitler Was 'Good Leader'

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Madison High School
Madison High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A good leader with bad moral character and intentions.

That's how a guest speaker described Hitler to a room full of Madison High School student athletes over the weekend, NJ.com reports .

The speaker was not identified by Superintendent Mark Schwarz in a letter co-signed by three other district officials sent to parents, nor was the presentation screened in advance, he said.

Schwartz called the presentation “unnecessarily provocative and insensitive," the news outlet said.

The Saturday assembly was aimed at promoting “positive leadership values and a culture of sportsmanship,” Schwarz said in the letter. The speaker apparently also included photos of Derek Jeter, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and others in the presentation.

“Conspicuous in this list, however, was a picture of Adolf Hitler shown side by side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Schwarz in the letter, NJ.com said.

“During his commentary, the speaker contrasted Dr. King and Hitler, referring to the latter as a ‘good leader’ with ‘bad moral character and intentions.'"

Schwartz said that a "less emotionally-charged" example would have been more effective and appropriate.

