North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
'Stay Home After Thanksgiving' NJ University Urges Students

Cecilia Levine
Monmouth University
Monmouth University Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Zeete

Most courses at a New Jersey university will be held virtually after Thanksgiving.

In a letter issued Monday, Monmouth University asked students traveling to any of the 41 states on New Jersey's travel advisory list were urged to stay home after Thanksgiving.

Students at the West Long Branch were notified by university officials Monday, who cited an expected spike in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season.

The school started off the semester with most of its classes online, and fewer students on campus.

A "super spreader" event last month resulted in approximately 125 cases and sparked remote learning.

"We deliberately waited until early November to make a final decision on our post-Thanksgiving plans to ensure that we had a clear understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our campus community," Monmouth President Patrick Leahy told students.

