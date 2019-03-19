Contact Us
State Revokes Teaching License Of Bergen Special Ed Sup't Accused Of Covering Security Cameras

Cecilia Levine
State officials revoked the teaching license of one of the highest-paid school superintendents in New Jersey.

Dawn Fidanza, formerly at the helm of The South Bergen Jointure Commission (a Hasbrouck Heights-based special education public school district) apparently created a new job for her daughter without approval and then covered lenses of security cameras in the SBA offices so that co-workers "could not see the comings and goings of her daughter," an investigation found.

Fidanza of Ridgewood was placed on a leave of absence in November 2017 and resigned the following month.

She was ranked the eighth highest-paid superintendent in the state, raking in $236,735 during the 2016-17 school year, according to a report by NJ.com.

The State Board of Examiners (Board) gave Fidanza an order to show cause as to why her licenses should not be revoked, but she "did not admit or concede the truth of the allegations," the Board said.

Her certifications included:

  • Principal and School Administrator Certificates of Eligibility and Speech Correctionist
  • Teacher of the Handicapped
  • Teacher of Elementary School
  • Supervisor
  • Principal and School Administrator

Fidanza of Ridgewood had all of her teaching certifications revoked by the Board on March 8.

