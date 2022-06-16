Special Educator Brings Summer Social Skills Classes To Bergen County

A Bergen County mom and teacher for special needs students is launching a social skills group for elementary and middle school children this summer.

Mimi Baruch’s program will run for 45 minutes one evening a week in Teaneck, and is for both neurotypical and special needs students.

“When a child is able to engage appropriately in social situations they’re happier, more well rounded and have stronger relationships with friends and family,” said Baruch, 28, who has her master’s in special education and specializes in social-emotional regulation.

Baruch, who spent years working in the NYC school system before transferring to Maayanot’s Sinai program, has seen success in role playing and turn-taking games to teach kids skills such as active listening and appropriate question-asking.

“Having appropriate social skills can impact all areas of life, not just academics,” the mom to a 1-year-old boy said.

“The earlier you work to integrate social skills into everyday life the more likely the child will be to succeed in all areas, professionally, socially and academically.”

Classes are $45. Email Mimi Baruch for more information.

