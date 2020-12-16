Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
SNOW DAY: These Bergen, Passaic County School Districts Have True Snow Days Thursday

Cecilia Levine
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay

School districts across North Jersey have started announcing closures and early dismissals ahead of the Nor’easter storm expected to pummel the region Wednesday and Thursday.

While some districts still expect students to work remotely, others are giving them a day off. Some are half-day virtual and half-day off.

The following schools in Bergen and Passaic County have true, good ol' fashion snow days on Thursday.

  • Bloomingdale
  • Englewood Cliffs
  • Hackensack
  • Lodi
  • Mahwah (likely, district says)
  • Ramsey
  • Ridgefield (shortened day)
  • Ridgefield Park (half day)
  • Ridgewood
  • Wayne

Snowfall is expected to begin sometime late Wednesday afternoon, with a foot of snow possible across Bergen and Passaic counties.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

