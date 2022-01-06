Snow Day! Dozens Of NJ School Districts Closed Friday, Jan. 7

A winter storm is expected to wallop parts of New Jersey with between three and five inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Several school districts are taking action.
Below are the districts with closures or delays on Friday, Jan. 7 (last updated 11 p.m., Jan. 6).
- Asbury Park: 2-hour delay
- Barnegat: Remote
- Bedminster: 2-hour delay
- Bergenfield: 10 a.m. start
- Bernards Township: Remote
- Bloomfield: Closed
- Brick: 90-minute delay
- Butler: Closed
- Clifton: Closed
- Clinton - Glen Gardner School District: Closed
- Colts Neck: 2-hour delay
- Dumont: 10 a.m. start
- East Windsor Regional - Hightstown: Closed
- Elisabeth Morrow - Englewood: Closed
- Englewood Cliffs Public Schools: Closed
- Fair Lawn: Closed
- Freehold: 2-hour delay
- Garfield: Closed
- Hanover Park Regional: Closed
- Highlands Boro Schl District: 2-hour delay
- Holmdel: 2-hour delay
- Howell: 90-minute delay
- Jefferson: 2-hour delay
- Kinnelon: Closed
- Lincoln Park: Closed
- Little Ferry: Closed
- LBI Surf City: 2-hour delay
- Madison: Closed
- Mahwah: 2-hour delay
- Manasquan: 2-hour delay
- Marlboro: 2-hour delay
- Matawan - Aberdeen Regional Schools: 90-minute delay
- Midland Park: Closed
- Montclair: Closed
- Morris Plains: Closed
- Mount Arlington: Closed
- Mountainside: 2-hour delay
- North Plainfield: 2-hour delay
- Oceanport: Remote
- Paramus: Closed
- Parsippany: Closed
- Passaic: Closed
- Passaic Valley Regional: Closed
- Pompton Lakes: Closed
- Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional Schools: Delayed opening schedule
- Ramsey: 2-hour delay
- Ridgewood: Closed
- Ringwood: Closed
- Riverdale: Closed
- Roselle Park: Closed
- Roxbury: Closed
- Rumson: Closed
- Saddle Brook: 2-hour delay
- Sayreville: 90-minute delay
- South Boundrbook: 9:50 a.m. start
- Spotswood: Closed
- Spring Lake Heights 10 a.m. start
- Tenafly: Closed
- Totowa: Closed
- Wallington: 10 a.m. start
- Warren Hills Regional: 2-hour delay
- Watchung Hills Regional: 2-hour delay
- West Orange: Closed
- Woodbridge: Closed
- Woodbury Heights: Closed
- Wyckoff: 90-minute delay
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
