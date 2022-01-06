Snow Day! Dozens Of NJ School Districts Closed Friday, Jan. 7

A winter storm is expected to wallop parts of New Jersey with between three and five inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Several school districts are taking action.

Below are the districts with closures or delays on Friday, Jan. 7 (last updated 11 p.m., Jan. 6).

Asbury Park: 2-hour delay

Barnegat: Remote

Bedminster: 2-hour delay

Bergenfield: 10 a.m. start

Bernards Township: Remote

Bloomfield: Closed

Brick: 90-minute delay

Butler: Closed

Clifton: Closed

Clinton - Glen Gardner School District: Closed

Colts Neck: 2-hour delay

Dumont: 10 a.m. start

East Windsor Regional - Hightstown: Closed

Elisabeth Morrow - Englewood: Closed

Englewood Cliffs Public Schools: Closed

Fair Lawn: Closed

Freehold: 2-hour delay

Garfield: Closed

Hanover Park Regional: Closed

Highlands Boro Schl District: 2-hour delay

Holmdel: 2-hour delay

Howell: 90-minute delay

Jefferson: 2-hour delay

Kinnelon: Closed

Lincoln Park: Closed

Little Ferry: Closed

LBI Surf City: 2-hour delay

Madison: Closed

Mahwah: 2-hour delay

Manasquan: 2-hour delay

Marlboro: 2-hour delay

Matawan - Aberdeen Regional Schools: 90-minute delay

Midland Park: Closed

Montclair: Closed

Morris Plains: Closed

Mount Arlington: Closed

Mountainside: 2-hour delay

North Plainfield: 2-hour delay

Oceanport: Remote

Paramus: Closed

Parsippany: Closed

Passaic: Closed

Passaic Valley Regional: Closed

Pompton Lakes: Closed

Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional Schools: Delayed opening schedule

Ramsey: 2-hour delay

Ridgewood: Closed

Ringwood: Closed

Riverdale: Closed

Roselle Park: Closed

Roxbury: Closed

Rumson: Closed

Saddle Brook: 2-hour delay

Sayreville: 90-minute delay

South Boundrbook: 9:50 a.m. start

Spotswood: Closed

Spring Lake Heights 10 a.m. start

Tenafly: Closed

Totowa: Closed

Wallington: 10 a.m. start

Warren Hills Regional: 2-hour delay

Watchung Hills Regional: 2-hour delay

West Orange: Closed

Woodbridge: Closed

Woodbury Heights: Closed

Wyckoff: 90-minute delay

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

