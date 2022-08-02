Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Evacuated From Event At High School Due To Bomb Threat

The Second Gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, was whisked out of an event at a high school due to a bomb threat, according to the White House press briefing and multiple media outlets.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. for a Black history program in partnership with the National Park Service when he was removed from the room by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., Fox News writes citing a pool report.

A bomb threat was placed, CNN reports citing a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department.

No additional information was available as of the White House press briefing later on Tuesday afternoon, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters she would share additional information as soon as it becomes available.

