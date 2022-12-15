Rutgers Frat Pledge Suffers Broken Skull, Brain Injury In Hazing Incident: Lawsuit

A 19-year-old Theta Chi pledge at Rutgers University is suing the school, the fraternity, its grand chapter, and more than a dozen fraternity brothers after falling down a flight of stairs in an alleged drunken hazing incident, leaving him seriously injured.

Armand Runte, of Somers Point, was forced to drink "life-threatening" amounts of booze before tumbling down a flight of stairs at the Mine Street frat house in New Brunswick during "Big Brother Night" last month, according to a newly-filed lawsuit detailed by NJ Advance Media.

The incident allegedly wasn't reported until hours later, reads the suit filed by Wapner Newman on the student's behalf. As a result, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, intracranial hemorrhages, and facial and skull fractures, according to the suit.

According to News12, the Greek letters on Rutgers' Theta Chi house have since been removed, however, it was unclear if that was related to the litigation.

Theta Chi's website says that the organization "will not tolerate any hazing-related activity which demeans, embarrasses, threatens, frightens, implies one member is superior to another or that initiation must be earned through personal services or meaningless activities for initiated members."

It was not immediately clear if any charges had been filed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.