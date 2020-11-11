Revolutionary Liberty Science Center High School Will Be 'City Of The Future'

The Liberty Science High School is one step closer to coming to Jersey City.

The Hudson County Board of Education of the Hudson County Schools of Technology have developed a partnership in launching the school, Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the science center jointly announced Nov. 10.

The 30-acre campus will be a “mini city of the future," and a revolutionary technological hub for students, innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists working together to create a community for learning.

The state-of-the-art school will be built in Jersey City next to Liberty Science Center and will include a robust set of skill-centric classes for K-12 students.

Under the new collaboration, the Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) will oversee operations at the new public county magnet high school to provide 400 science-talented high school students from across Hudson County.

The school will give students a unique opportunity for a curriculum centered on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) that will leverage a work education program around the more than 200 technology startup companies calling SciTech City home.

Jersey City donated 12.5 acres to SciTech Scity and will provide financial assistance for school operating costs. To date, LSC has raised $27 million in philanthropic donations for the innovation campus, including $5 million specifically for the public high school.

LSC plans to break ground on SciTech Scity in 2021 and open the first phase, including the Edge Works incubator, in 2023. Edge Works will provide nearly 100,000 square feet of research labs, private studios, open workspaces, and a conference center.

Also onsite will be Scholars Village, a residential component for innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, and their families.

The idea of SciTech Scity began in 2015 when Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency awarded Liberty Science Center with the redevelopment rights to 12.5 acres of land adjacent to LSC and Liberty State Park.

Fulop challenged LSC CEO Paul Hoffman to develop a project that would be transformative for the region and further strengthen New Jersey as a leader in scientific and technological innovation.

SciTech Scity now consists of 30 acres of land. It is a truly unique endeavor that aims to build a campus (or "minicity") for people and companies who come together to invent the future.

