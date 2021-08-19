Report: Murphy To Announce NJ Teachers Must Be Vaccinated

A recent news report says that Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce that New Jersey teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two anonymous sources confirmed the pending announcement exclusively to NJ Advance Media.

Washington and California are the only other two states to require teachers be COVID-19 vaccinated.

A spokesperson with the New Jersey Education Association said teachers have been preparing for a possible mandate.

Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Monday morning.

