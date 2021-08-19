Report: Murphy To Announce NJ Teachers Must Be Vaccinated

A recent news report says that Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce that New Jersey teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Two anonymous sources confirmed the pending announcement exclusively to NJ Advance Media.
Washington and California are the only other two states to require teachers be COVID-19 vaccinated.
A spokesperson with the New Jersey Education Association said teachers have been preparing for a possible mandate.
Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Monday morning.
Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.