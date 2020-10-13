Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rapper Fivio Foreign Charged With Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend At Edgewater Condo
Schools

RANKINGS: Website Names NJ Public High School Overall Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Academies in Hackensack
Bergen County Academies in Hackensack Photo Credit: studentadmissions.bergen.org

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best public high schools in America.

The website graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack was crowned the overall best in the U.S.  The school earned an A+ in every category: Academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, clubs/activities, and health/safety.

The website also ranked the best schools in New Jersey. Here are the top 20:

  • 20. Communications High School, Wall
  • 19. Livingston Senior High School
  • 18. Marine Academy of Science and Technoloy, Highlands
  • 17. Northern Highlands Regional High School
  • 16. Union County Vocational
  • 15. West Windsor Plainsboro High School South
  • 14. Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains
  • 13. Tenafly High School
  • 12. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City
  • 11. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
  • 10. Millburn Senior High School
  • 9. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies
  • 8. Princeton High School
  • 7. Bergen County Tech, Teterboro
  • 6. The Academy for Math, Science and Engineering, Rockaway
  • 5. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains
  • 4. OCVTS, Manahawkin
  • 3. Biotechnology High School, Freehold
  • 2. High Technology High School, Lincroft
  • 1. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Click here for Niche's ranking of New Jersey's public high schools.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.