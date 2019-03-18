RANKINGS: Passaic County Schools Scored Among Top 50 In State

New Jersey released its grades for public schools, ranking each one on a scale of 0 to 100.

Nineteen schools in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties scored among the top 50 in the state.

Critics say the ratings are "oversimplified" and state officials say the grades aren't a fair representation of all that a school has to offer.

The grades were based on four-year graduation rate, five-year graduation rate, progress toward English language proficiency, English proficiency, math proficiency and chronic absenteeism.

Here are the schools that earned the highest grades in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties.

49. West Morris Mendham High School (Score: 79.30)

48. River Dell Regional High School (Score: 79.94)

45. Fort Lee High School (Score: 80.25)

44. Ramsey High School (Score: 80.40)

43. Pompton Lakes High School (Score: 80.80)

41. Northern Highland Regional High School (Score: 81.44)

38. Montville Township High School (Score: 82.18)

36. Kinnelon High School (Score: 83.59)

35. Whippany Park High School (Score: 83.94)

34. Madison High School (Score: 84.05)

31. Ridgewood High School (Score: 85.93)

29. Passaic County Technical Institute (Score: 86.79)

20. Glen Rock High School (Score: 90.49)

19. Morris County School of Technology (Score: 91.06)

16. Bergen County Academies (Score: 91.77)

15. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest (Score: 92.35)

13. Tenafly High School (Score:93.55)

9. Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering (Score: 93.94)

8. Bergen County Technical High School -Teterboro (Score: 94.41)

Click here for the list of the top 50 schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.