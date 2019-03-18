RANKINGS: Passaic County Schools Scored Among Top 50 In State

New Jersey released its grades for public schools, ranking each one on a scale of 0 to 100.
Nineteen schools in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties scored among the top 50 in the state.
Critics say the ratings are "oversimplified" and state officials say the grades aren't a fair representation of all that a school has to offer.
The grades were based on four-year graduation rate, five-year graduation rate, progress toward English language proficiency, English proficiency, math proficiency and chronic absenteeism.
Here are the schools that earned the highest grades in Bergen, Morris and Passaic counties.
- 49. West Morris Mendham High School (Score: 79.30)
- 48. River Dell Regional High School (Score: 79.94)
- 45. Fort Lee High School (Score: 80.25)
- 44. Ramsey High School (Score: 80.40)
- 43. Pompton Lakes High School (Score: 80.80)
- 41. Northern Highland Regional High School (Score: 81.44)
- 38. Montville Township High School (Score: 82.18)
- 36. Kinnelon High School (Score: 83.59)
- 35. Whippany Park High School (Score: 83.94)
- 34. Madison High School (Score: 84.05)
- 31. Ridgewood High School (Score: 85.93)
- 29. Passaic County Technical Institute (Score: 86.79)
- 20. Glen Rock High School (Score: 90.49)
- 19. Morris County School of Technology (Score: 91.06)
- 16. Bergen County Academies (Score: 91.77)
- 15. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest (Score: 92.35)
- 13. Tenafly High School (Score:93.55)
- 9. Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering (Score: 93.94)
- 8. Bergen County Technical High School -Teterboro (Score: 94.41)
Click here for the list of the top 50 schools.
