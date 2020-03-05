RANKINGS: Best 50 New Jersey Public High Schools For Sports

This year’s list of the best public high schools for sports in New Jersey includes schools throughout Passaic, Essex, Bergen, Somerset, Union, Monmouth and Ocean counties.
The annual Niche report ranked Wayne Hills High School in Passaic as the top public high school for athletes in 2020 — the second year in a row.
Niche is a research-based website that ranks U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies.
Its rankings are based on various metrics including athletics reviews from parents and athletes, the number of state championships, student participation in athletics, as well as the number of sports offered at the school, according to Niche .
The rankings are as follows:
- 50. Wall High School in Wall, Monmouth County
- 49. Delsea High School in Franklinville, Gloucester County
- 48. Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, Morris County
- 47. Glen Rock High School in Glen Rock, Bergen County
- 46. South Brunswick High School in South Brunswick, Middlesex County
- 45. Cranford High School in Cranford, Union County
- 44 . Rutherford High School in Rutherford, Bergen County
- 43 . Piscataway High School in Piscataway, Middlesex County
- 42. Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor, Atlantic County
- 41 . Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, Ocean County
- 40. Manasquan High School in Manasquan, Monmouth County
- 39 . Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, Atlantic County
- 38 . Cinnaminson High School in Cinnaminson, Burlington County
- 37 . Roxbury High School in Succasunna, Morris County
- 36 . Long Branch High School in Long Branch, Monmouth County
- 35 . Allentown High School in Allentown, Monmouth County
- 34 . Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, Bergen County
- 33 . Morris Knolls High School in Denville, Morris County
- 32. Nottingham High School in Hamilton, Mercer County
- 31. Hillsborough High School in Hillsborough, Somerset County
- 30. Toms River North High School in Toms River, Ocean County
- 29. Rancocas Valley High School in Mount Holly, Burlington County
- 28. Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, Camden County
- 27. Phillipsburg High School in Phillipsburg, Warren County
- 26. West Morris Central High School in Chester, Morris County
- 25. West Deptford High School in West Deptford, Gloucester County
- 24. Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, Passaic County
- 23. Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Somerset County
- 22 . Manalapan High School in Englishtown, Monmouth County
- 21. Summit High School in Summit, Union County
- 20. Washington Township High School in Sewell, Gloucester County
- 19. Old Tappan High School in Old Tappan, Bergen County
- 18. Westwood High School in Washington Township, Bergen County
- 17. Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, Ocean County
- 16. Somerville High School in Somerville, Somerset County
- 15. Cherokee High School in Marlton, Burlington County
- 14 . Toms River South High School in Toms River, Ocean County
- 13. Moorestown High School in Moorestown, Burlington County
- 12. Shawnee High School in Medford, Burlington County
- 11. Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in Rumson, Monmouth County
- 10. Haddonfield High School in Haddonfield, Camden County
- 9. Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, Bergen County
- 8. Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, Bergen County
- 7. Westfield High School in Westfield, Union County
- 6. Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County
- 5. Middletown South High School in Middletown, Monmouth County
- 4. West Essex High School in North Caldwell, Essex County
- 3. River Dell Regional High School in Oradell, Bergen County
- 2. Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County
- 1. Wayne Hills High School in Wayne, Passaic County
