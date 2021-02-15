Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Teacher Showed 10-Year-Old Female Student Porn, Sexually Assaulted Her

A 53-year-old Jersey Shore teacher is accused of showing a 10-year-old female student porn and then sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions, authorities said.

Gustavo Barrientos, formerly an elementary school teacher in the Long Branch School District, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, was listed as a fourth grade teacher at the George L. Catrambone Elementary School during the 2016-17 academic year.

The incidents reportedly occurred while Barrientos was a teacher.

The Long Branch Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau conducted the investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Sergeant Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

